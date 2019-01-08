JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- A man who pleaded guilty to sexually molesting an 8-year-old in a bathroom at a public park was given a 25-year sentence Monday afternoon.
Michael Weston, of Jeffersonville, appeared before a judge in a Clark County courtroom.
The charges stem from an incident that took place on Nov. 2, 2016, when officers responded to a report of a child molested at Bob Hedge Park in Jeffersonville.
They say the suspect -- who was later identified as Weston -- fled before officers arrived, and a report was taken and sent to the Detective Division.
During the investigation officials found that the 8-year-old victim was held at knifepoint, threatened and sexually battered by Weston.
A search warrant was served for Weston at his home. He was taken to the Jeffersonville Police Department where he was questioned and arrested.
He pleaded guilty to sexual molestation in November.
Weston was sentenced to 25 years on Tuesday. That includes five years of probation, so he is expected to spend a total of 20 years in prison.
