LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- He fired a shot that killed a 7-year-old boy, and Monday we will learn how long he could spend behind bars.
Wyatt Williams is scheduled to be sentenced for the death of Dequante Hobbs in court Monday morning.
The 7-year-old was hit and killed by a stray bullet inside his West Madison Street home in May of 2017 while sitting at the kitchen table eating a snack.
Williams took a plea deal in the case, reducing a murder charge to manslaughter along with two counts of wanton endangerment.
The state is recommending a 20-year sentence. Williams would be eligible for parole after four years.
