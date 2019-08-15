LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The man who robbed and killed the owner of a gas station in Jeffersonville last fall has learned his sentence.
A Clark County judge sentenced Antonio McRae to 50 years in prison Thursday afternoon, weeks after he pleaded guilty to the murder.
Praful Patel was shot to death during a robbery inside the Stop & Go gas station and convenience store on Allison Lane on Oct. 11, 2018.
Patel, who ran the business with his family, was well-known in the community. Nearly 100 people attended a prayer vigil two days after the murder, leaving flowers, candles and balloons to honor the 49-year-old father.
On June 13, McRae pleaded guilty to murder while committing an armed robbery. Clark County Prosecutor Jeremy Mull says a conviction less than six months into a murder case is unusual, but he agreed to drop two charges and accept McRae's guilty plea so McRae couldn't change his mind.
McRae told reporters during a court appearance in late December that he didn't plan to shoot Patel.
"The only thing I can say is I'm really -- I'm sorry that that happened," McRae told reporters outside the Clark County courtroom. "It was not intended to happen. I ... did not go in there intending to harm Mr. Patel at all."
McRae said the gun fired when Patel tried to grab it. "That's how it happened. I didn't pull the trigger intentionally."
McRae will have the opportunity to apply for a modification of his sentence after serving 45 years.
