LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – A man who works at one of Louisville's premiere hotels has been arrested after police say he was caught with hundreds of child pornography images.
According to an arrest report, 44-year-old Robert Temple was taken into custody just before 1 p.m. on Thursday.
Police say they were tipped off by a female witness. When confronted, Temple allegedly admitted to being addicted to child pornography in a phone call to the woman. An investigator later discovered hundreds of child pornography images and videos on Temple's electronic devices, according to an arrest report.
Police say they found a journal in which Temple wrote that he "could never have a family because he would harm them."
"The defendant needs to be in custody to prevent him from harming his family or others," the arrest report states.
Temple is scheduled to appear in court on Friday morning.
The arrest report states that Temple works at the Galt House.
