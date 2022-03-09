LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man and woman were found shot to death Wednesday night in southwestern Jefferson County.
Louisville Metro Police spokesman Dwight Mitchell said officers responded around 6:30 p.m. to Blakely Lane, near Pendleton Road, on a report that a man and woman were "obviously deceased."
Officers arrived to see both had gunshot wounds.
The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating the case. If you have any information that could lead to an arrest, you're asked to call the anonymous police tip line at 574-LMPD.
