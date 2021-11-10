LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man and woman were both shot Wednesday near Buechel.
Louisville Metro Police said officers responded to Six Mile Lane near Westwood Farms Drive on the report of a shooting. The man and woman found shot were transported to University of Louisville Hospital, where they're expected to survive.
LMPD said there are no suspects right now. If you have any information that could lead to an arrest, you're asked to call the anonymous police tip line at 574-LMPD.
