SHELBYVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police have arrested a man accused of a murder and double kidnapping in Henry County on Thursday.
Shelby County Sheriff Mark Moore tells WDRB that Terry Whitehouse was taken into custody near a wooded area near Mount Eden about 1 p.m.
His wife, Melinda, was found safe before police began a final search for her fugitive husband.
Terry Whitehouse was considered armed and dangerous. Police believe he killed his father-in-law at the family's Henry County home before forcing his wife and mother-in-law to go with him. The mother-in-law was released and asked police to check on her husband.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.