LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A manhunt is underway in southern Indiana for two suspects believed to have opened fire on a family that was leaving O'Bannon Woods State Park Wednesday night.
Indiana State Police say they are looking for a man and woman out of Ohio. In an afternoon news conference, Sgt. Carey Huls says information about the white Dodge Avenger used in the shooting made it possible for authorities to piece several cases together.
Huls says 41-year-old Timothy E. Sargent is a suspect in an attempted murder Monday, and a suspect in a murder on Tuesday, both of which took place in the Akron, Ohio, area. The white Dodge is connected to that investigation. Sargent is described as a white male, 5'10", 190 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.
A second person of interest is a woman. Police say 20-year-old Savannah L. Emich is listed as missing, and a possibly endangered person, in connection with the murders in Ohio. She is decribed as a white female, 5'6", 245 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.
Police say it is not known if Emich had any involvement in the shooting Wednesday night.
The car the suspect was driving -- a white Dodge Avenger -- was later found in a cornfield near a church approximately 15 miles away, near Carefree, Indiana. Huls says Sargent then stole a silver 2000 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck from a nearby home with an Indiana truck license plate of TK667LJB. If you see that vehicle, call 911 immediately.
ISP continues to investigate the shooting that happened about 9:15 p.m. Wednesday. That's when the family of three from Kentucky was driving away from O'Bannon Woods State Park in Harrison County after a hike. ISP says the white Dodge sped up behind them on State Road 462, flashing its lights. The father pulled over to let the car pass, and that's when investigators believe the driver of the car fired several shots.
As the shooting started the father tried to speed away but crashed into a tree, and the suspect took off from the scene. The father was shot several times, and was flown to U of L Hospital. He is now reported in stable condition. His wife was also hit by gunfire and taken to the hospital. She is in stable condition. Their 16-year-old daughter was in the backseat. She was not shot but may have suffered minor injuries from the crash, according to Huls.
ISP investigators do not have a motive for the shooting, but Huls says it may have been random. He said the suspect should be considered "armed and dangerous," and authorities are asking for the public's help to find him. There is little information on a possible direction the suspect may have traveled or whether he is still in the area.
Neighbors who heard the gunshots and crash Wednesday night ran to the nearby home of a police officer to get help for the family. Mark Bye, a school resource officer in Corydon, was the first person to render aid to the victims.
"Mom had a wound on her left side, in her stomach area," Bye said. "Dad had multiple wounds, some in the arm, some in the side, and I believe one in the leg."
Bye says he wasn't sure what to expect when neighbors knocked on his door to ask for help.
"When you go to the scene you really never know what you're getting into. You can be told, 'hey this happened here,' but you really know what the whole story is," Bye said. "I live right there, I'm in O'Bannon Woods State Park all the time. I had just went up there and ran on a trail just a few hours before this. You just never know when it's going to happen or where it's going to happen."
