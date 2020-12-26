LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Firefighters responding to a fire in New Albany Saturday morning discovered a man's body inside a storage shed.
According to Todd Bailey, chief of the New Albany Police Department, the incident took place at about 11 a.m. on Saturday. Someone reported a fire in the 1300 block of Corydon Pike in New Albany.
When firefighters from the New Albany Fire Department arrived, they found a fire that they believe started in a storage shed. That fire had spread to a nearby home. According to Bailey, firefighters quickly extinguished the blaze.
The body of the deceased man was found inside the storage shed, according to Bailey. That man has not yet been identified.
The New Albany Police Department is currently handling the case as a death investigation.
Copyright 2020 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.