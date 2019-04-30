LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – DuPont Manual High School has again been named Kentucky’s best high school by U.S. News and World Report rankings released Tuesday.
Manual is one of three Jefferson County Public Schools high schools among the 10 best in Kentucky, according to the rankings. The magnet school was ranked the 30th best in the country by U.S. News and World Report.
Two other JCPS magnet schools are among the state’s best in the U.S. News and World Report list. The Brown School finished second behind Manual and 220th nationally while Male High School finished eighth in the state.
North Oldham High School and South Oldham High School finished sixth and seventh in the state, respectively.
U.S. News and World Report ranks high schools based on student performance on state reading and math assessments and college-level exams as well as school graduation rates. Manual was the top-rated high school in Kentucky last year by the publication.
The top Kentucky high schools in 2019 are:
- Manual
- Brown
- Highlands High School in Fort Thomas
- Murray High School in Murray
- Pikeville High School in Pikeville
- North Oldham
- South Oldham
- Male
- Glasgow High School in Glasgow
- Beechwood High School in Fort Mitchell
The top Indiana high schools in 2019 are:
- Signature School in Evansville
- Zionsville Community High School in Zionsville
- West Lafayette Junior/Senior High School in West Lafayette
- Carmel High School in Carmel
- Herron High School in Indianapolis
- Munster High School in Munster
- Westfield High School in Westfield
- Fishers High School in Fishers
- Bloomington High School South in Bloomington
- Hamilton Southeastern High School in Fishers
