LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A manufacturing company is set to bring 200 new jobs to Louisville.
According to a news release, Quadrant, a rare-earth magnet manufacturing operation, is building a $95 million facility in Louisville.
Quadrant has operated an engineering, machining and assembly hub in Louisville since 2001. The new 171,000 square-foot facility will be the company's first production facility in the U.S.
"As electric vehicle production continues to ramp up across the automotive sector, we will continue to see growth of EV-related companies in the commonwealth," Gov. Andy Beshear said in a news release. "This investment and job creation will position Quadrant to capitalize on a burgeoning market."
The magnets will be used in electric vehicles, consumer electronics and products in the medical and appliance industries.
Quadrant currently has a 45,000 square-foot facility on Plantside Drive.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.