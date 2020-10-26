LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Most of the 700,000 Hoosiers who filed for unemployment have gotten their money. But some are still waiting for help from the state.
They say Indiana's claim investigators are looking into their cases. Many are stuck in line because of people with more complicated issues, which can take weeks and sometimes months to resolve.
Indiana's Department of Workforce Development admits the state is still catching up.
"You're almost always talking about somebody that's in that very small exception to the rules, the people that can't be automated," said John Richardson, chief of staff for the Indiana Department of Workforce Development.
Richardson said 80% of weekly claims are paid in a day or two. But, if your claim gets flagged, people can get stuck since the state has to go through fraudulent claims and disputes with employers.
