LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Nearly every industry is looking to hire, and a job fair Tuesday in Louisville aimed to bridge that gap for some employers.
The job fair at Cardinal Stadium was one of several Job News USA has held this year.
"We've had employers on our waiting list, because hiring needs are so great right now," said Jordan Harvey, vice president of operations for Job News USA.
Harvey said many thought once the extra unemployment benefits ended, things would turn around. But some employers suspect early retirements, child care needs and COVID-19 itself may factor into the current workforce shortage.
"We saw higher numbers in June, but when the Delta variant was sort of peaking that summer, we saw a little bit lower attendance from that," Harvey said.
The event had about 50 different businesses from packaging jobs to Metro Corrections to health care work, and roughly 200 job-seekers attended.
"Unemployment ended. It's time to go back to work," said Monet Newby, who secured a job Tuesday. "Even though the pandemic is still pushing, we still got to get it."
Tracey Burton, wo said she took the summer off after her family moved from Indianapolis, said she's looking for a career that can provide a better balance.
"I don't know what I want to do. I'm just looking for something that kind of lights that spark," she said. "I want to have more time with my family at home ... Everyone wants that 9-5."
Employers at the fair noted a good turn out.
"It's a mixture of everything right now," said James Thornton, a senior human resources recruiter with The Rawlings Group. "There are young people that are recent graduates. There are people that have been out in the career field for some time now. There are people that are just looking to make a job change."
Regardless of why they're looking, plenty of industries want to hire.
"If you're jumping back in the market, if you're looking to make a career change, now is a time to do that," Harvey said.
Another job fair will be held Nov. 10 at Cardinal Stadium.
