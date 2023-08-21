LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- With high schoolers returning to class on Monday, many Jefferson County Public School parents were concerned how the bus transportation was going to pan out.
"The busses were so crazy," Donna Williamson, who has a child in sixth grade at Highland Middle School. "We weren't about to take the chance on the busses. I don't want them to be bus riders for sure."
Instead of relying on busses, many families chose to wait in long car rider lanes to pick up their children from school.
"It's really a long line," Williamson said. "They've got to find a new system."
The bus transportation headaches are especially hard for the parents that don't have their own transportation.
"What about the parents that don't have transportation? That don't have the luxury to be able to pick up their kid," Anquinette Brandon said.
Brandon depends on the bus to get her son De'sean Stringer, an eighth grader at Westport Middle School, to and from school every day.
"He's always happy when the bus does come because he loves school. He loves school so much," Brandon said.
But Brandon said the delays and disruptions have been exceptionally hard for her family because her son De'sean has autism.
"Stability is everything for my son. With autistic kids, you do things the same way. You try to keep a structure going," Brandon said.
She said De'sean doesn't understand the details of the route issues, he just knows he's missing school.
"He got to school at 9:07. Is he going to be late every day for the school year? Where do we go from here?" Brandon said.
Though De'sean and his family have seen improvements since the first day of school - when his bus never came - they are still very frustrated with JCPS. However, Brandon is rooting for the district to succeed.
"I really, really, really do hope they can get this worked out sooner rather than later for all of these babies," Brandon said.
