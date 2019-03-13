ST. MATTHEWS, Ky. (WDRB) -- It takes Maj. Tony Cobaugh just seconds to make a brand new Glock handgun practically safe enough for a child to handle.
"It's pretty simple," he said as he fitted the gun with a lock. "Old school key-lock system and then the cable, obviously, to run through the barrel."
They're called cable gun locks, and Cobaugh, with the St. Matthews Police Department, has a whole box he's ready to give out for free to anyone who needs one.
"We're supposed to be the smart ones," he said of adults. "We need to be smart enough to make sure that we do everything we can to, simply put, get between our children and our firearms."
St. Matthews is able to do so because of the generosity of a nonprofit called Project ChildSafe, a program of the National Shooting Sports Foundation that promotes firearms safety and education.
"We want to remove every obstacle that a gun owner may have to storing their firearm in a way that it can't be accessed by a child," said Bill Romanelli, a spokesman for the program that's given away 38 million locks since 2003.
Romanelli said Project ChildSafe will step up its efforts in Louisville after Shively Police says a 7-year-old was shot in the head inside an apartment Tuesday. Police say the girl and her 11-year-old brother played with a handgun that wasn't stored securely.
"In the wake of this news, we're doing a rapid response action, where we're reaching out to the police departments," Romanelli said. "We're making sure they have locks, and we can get more locks to them within the next 24 hours if they need some for the community."
St. Matthews is just one of the 15,000 law enforcement agencies partnered with Project ChildSafe. According to the Project ChildSafe website, the safety kits are also available at the Nelson County Sheriff's Office, Elizabethtown Police Department, Bullitt County Sheriff's Department, Shepherdsville Police Department, Jeffersontown Police Department, Louisville Metro Police Department, West Buechel Police Department, Oldham County Sheriff's Office, Shelby County Sheriff's Department, Shelbyville Police Department, New Albany Police Department, Clark County Sheriff's Department, Harrison County Sheriff's Department, Washington County Sheriff's Department and many others.
Cobaugh said every gun stored near a child needs a lock and, given the generosity of Project ChildSafe, there's no excuse not to have one.
For more info on how you can find a safety kit and learn more, click here.
