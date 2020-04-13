LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- From extremely severe to barely noticeable, COVID-19 symptoms vary from person to person.
According to the Lincoln Trail District Health Department, which serves Hardin, Nelson, LaRue, Marion, Meade and Washington counties, there have been far more coronavirus patients put on home isolation than those who have been hospitalized. More than 50 have tested positive in the district, and at least 46 have either completely recovered or are on home isolation.
“They’re just going to treat their symptoms with over-the-counter medications," said Melissa Phillips, a spokesperson for the Lincoln Trail District Health Department. "Usually, that amounts to treating their fever or that cough.”
Those that test positive for COVID-19 — and don't have symptoms severe enough to be hospitalized — are sent home to self-isolate for 14 days.
The health department said it's asking those people to stay inside a bedroom alone during the isolation period. Additionally, health professionals said using a separate bathroom than anyone else in the house is recommended.
Though there may be others living in that home, preventing any contact is key in stopping further spread of the virus.
“If you do not wait out that 14-day period, if you feel a little better and loosen up those restrictions, you could infect somebody else in your household," Phillips said. "That 14 days has to be strictly adhered to.”
In some cases, patients who test positive have already recovered from symptoms by the time lab results come back. Still, health professionals said it's necessary to isolate for the recommended 14 days.
COVID-19 cases are still surging every day, and health departments across Kentucky continue to preach hand-washing, social distancing and disinfecting. However, for those who do contract the virus, following proper guidelines at home during isolation is just important.
“It seems simple, and some people think it seems silly, but it works,” Phillips said.
