LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Many people are confused about how to sign up to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, as more people become eligible and sign up for a growing wait list.
It's not easy to navigate through the process of signing up for an appointment, and recent changes have added to some of the confusion.
Louisville's health department has announced that it's getting rid of its interest list, and said everyone on that list should transfer to Norton Healthcare's waitlist. Although the hospital released a number to call for people without internet access, a recorded message directs people to Norton's website to sign up online.
On Tuesday, when health officials announced the "interest list" is no longer in use, they told people to try getting an appointment with the hospital associated with their primary care provider. If that hospital doesn't have anything available, officials advise the next step is to try to get on Norton's waitlist.
The waitlist is currently open only to people in Tier 1B, which includes people 70 or older. It was fairly easy to get added on through Norton's website, but when we checked with U of L and Baptist, it was unclear how they would take part in the Norton waitlist or if they had their own.
It was also difficult to find a sign-up link on their websites.
Health department say they understand the frustration and confusion.
"There's been a lot of confusion, originally health dept. had interest list on our website. Where those over 70 could sign up that they're interested in getting vacccinated. Norton has made an actual real waitlist on their site."
Since Tier 1B includes thousands of eligible residents, it could take months to work through the waitlist. At last check on Jan. 26, there were about 18,000 names on it.
We have reached out to all three healthcare providers to get more answers about how this waitlist will work, but at this point we have not received a response.
This story will be updated.
