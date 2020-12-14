BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- Seats inside the Old Talbott Tavern were mostly empty Monday evening. Despite being allowed to reopen, the restaurant was virtually empty all day, employees said.
Restaurants and bars around Kentucky were given the greenlight to reopen at 50% capacity. They're still required to stop serving at 11 p.m., close at midnight and follow the state's mask mandate. The change comes after weeks of restrictions from the state that ordered bars and restaurants to halt indoor dining.
"I did expect it to be a little slower today, because it is the first day," said Amanda Gallegher, who works at Old Talbott Tavern.
The Old Talbott Tavern wasn't the only place without a packed dining room or bar.
Nearby at Bardstown's 3rd Street Tap House, only half-dozen people donned the barstools.
"It's not even half of what we're used to making, so it's been hard," bartender Abby Fenwick said.
Bars, especially, will still take a hit following the reopening. Forced to stop serving at 11 p.m., much of the bar scene never shows.
"Those last two hours, 11-12, 12-1, that's where we get a good crowd in normally," Fenwick said. "Everyone will come in as their last stop for the night."
Restaurant and bar owners believe there are many factors as to why there aren't a lot of customers heading back to their favorite establishments. They say it's probably due to the continued rise in cases, or it's proximity to the restrictions that were just lifted.
These owners are just hoping that time will lead customers back through the doors.
"I'm hoping that once the week goes on, we will be a lot busier, and people will continue to support us," Gallegher said.
Related Stories:
- 5 frontline health care workers receive first COVID-19 vaccinations in Kentucky
- Restaurants, bars, gyms in Kentucky can now operate at 50% capacity
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.