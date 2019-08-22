LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Students took to the podium Thursday to lobby for gun reform.
March for Our Lives Kentucky held a town hall meeting at the Chestnut Street YMCA. The group wants Sen. Mitch McConnell to pass Senate Bill 42, which calls for universal background checks.
Louisville Democratic Congressman John Yarmuth was in attendance and called on McConnell to put safety ahead of politics.
"The problem is that we have a majority leader in the Senate, who happens to be right here in Louisville, who wants to prevent his vulnerable Senate Republican incumbents from having to take a difficult vote that might cost them their election," Yarmuth said. "Meanwhile, the health and safety of the American public is at stake."
The town hall came just weeks after upset protesters gathered and held up signs outside McConnell's Louisville home over the nation's gun policies and in response to mass shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio.
CNN reports at least 22 were killed and more than two dozen were injured at an El Paso Walmart. Just hours later, in a popular nightlife area of downtown Dayton, a gunman opened fire, killing at least nine people, including his sister.
Since then, gun control advocates have pushed McConnell and President Donald Trump to act and pass new, stronger gun laws.
McConnell was the target of a series of protests in Kentucky this month. A second protest was held outside outside his Louisville office the night after protesters gathered outside his home.
The next day, Democratic presidential candidate and congressman, Rep. Tim Ryan, brought the debate over gun rights to McConnell's doorstep. Hundreds gathered outside the Muhammad Ali Center where Ryan ended a day-long caravan to the city in a fight for political change.
March for Our Lives is a nationwide, student-led movement that started after last year's school shooting in Parkland, Florida.
