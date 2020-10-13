LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some voters in Indianapolis say they haven't gotten their mail-in ballots even though they've requested them months ago.
The Marion County clerk’s office is working with the post office to find out what happened.
Marion County voter Robert Armstrong, 74, said he and his wife requested absentee ballots months ago, and while his wife got her ballot in September, he is still waiting.
“All I want to do is do my civic duty and vote,” he said.
Election officials said Armstrong and other voters now have to request new ballots.
“I feel like there is something definitely, definitely wrong,” said Armstrong.
The Marion County Clerk’s office didn’t have a number on how many people are impacted, but FOX59 has heard from about a dozen voters whose stories were similar to Armstrong’s.
The office’s deputy director, Russell Hollis, said he doesn’t yet know what happened.
“We are still looking and working with the post office to see exactly where those ballots are,” he said.
But he said people still have plenty of time to request a new ballot. They just have to invalidate their old one by filling out a form.
“That turnaround time has been fairly quick,” said Hollis.
Though the clerk’s office said the form will come in time to fill out and mail back, Armstrong isn’t so sure. He worries he will have to risk his health to go in person.
“If push comes to shove, I will vote in person,” he said.
The clerk’s office recommends that people get their ballot in the mail at least two weeks before Election Day. So far, Marion County has received more than 86,000 absentee ballot requests.
