LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Marion County Public Schools announced it will implement a "test-to-stay" model starting Tuesday.
Students who are exposed to the virus at school and are asymptomatic will not have to quarantine unless they test positive. It doesn't apply to someone who was exposed at home or during after-school activities.
The testing period lasts six days.
During that time, students cannot use Marion County transportation or participate in extracurricular activities, they'd be required to quarantine while not in school, and wouldn't be allowed to participate in athletics or extracurricular activities.
