LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Mark Metcalf emerged from a crowded Republican primary to be the party’s nominee for state treasurer.
Metcalf’s victory means he will take on Democrat Michael Bowman in November. The Associated Press called the race at 7:23 p.m. with Metcalf securing 50.4% of the votes as of 7:25 p.m.
State treasurer, an office enshrined in the Kentucky constitution, has limited authority. Most financial functions of state government are carried out by the secretary of the Finance and Administration Cabinet, which is part of the executive branch controlled by the governor.
Republican Allison Ball, an attorney, has served as state treasurer since 2016. She is vacating the office to run for state auditor.
The Republicans vying for the treasurer’s office were Andrew Cooperrider, Metcalf and O.C. "OJ" Oleka.