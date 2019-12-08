LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After months of delays, Shelby County's newest public school is set to open on Monday, Dec. 9.
The Marnel C. Moorman School was originally scheduled to open in August but was pushed back due to weather. The school will have 600 students in kindergarten through 8th grade and those students were originally split into four other campuses because of the delays.
Teachers have now officially moved boxes and furniture into the new building, but officials say some areas are still not complete. Those are expected to be finished in the upcoming week.
