PAOLI, Ind. (WDRB) -- A husband and wife have been identified as the victims of a murder-suicide Wednesday in Paoli.
Amber Tracy, 28, died of a gunshot wound in what's deemed to be a homicide. Her husband, 29-year-old William Tracy, also died of a gunshot wound in what's been deemed a suicide.
The Paoli Police Department said Wednesday the Tracys were found dead inside a home Wednesday. Their estimated time of death was 2:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Officers conducted a welfare check around 11:30 a.m. on Southwest First Street in Paoli, where family of one of the victims said another relative found two people dead inside a home.
Jason Bledsoe said his sister-in-law and older brother were the victims.
"I'm still like shocked. It hasn't really hit me yet, because that's my big brother," Bledsoe said Wednesday evening. "He was a great guy. He was an amazing father, and I don't know. It's just hard to believe still."
Bledsoe said the Tracys have two young children who were staying with other relatives and weren't home at the time.
"I didn't expect nothing like this at all, because both of them were good people who had good hearts," Bledsoe said.
Bledsoe, his family and the small, tight-knit community are now wondering how and why this happened.
"Why?" Bledsoe asked. "It didn't have to come to this."
There is no threat to the public, police said, and the incident is believed to be isolated.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.