LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As downtown Louisville businesses continue reopening, Marriott Louisville has decided what to do with all of the plywood boards it is taking down.
Crews removing the plywood from the hotel Tuesday morning say the wood will be donated to Habitat for Humanity to build homes.
David Greene, the hotel's general manager, said he wanted to make sure the plywood went toward projects that help the community.
He said removing boards is a sign that downtown is moving forward.
"Other hotels in the city like the Moxy, Distil, the Aloft, the Residence Inn, Homewood Suites — all taking their boards down as well, letting not just Louisville or the people in the suburbs know that downtown is safe and a great place to come and enjoy our hotels, restaurants and our businesses, but for people outside of Louisville as well to let them know to come enjoy bourbonism, see the horses, see Kentucky, enjoy some of this hospitality," Greene said. "So taking the boards down is the first step in that."
Greene said Marriott Louisville is experiencing a slow uptick in visitors coming to Louisville.
