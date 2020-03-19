MARSYS LAW RETURNS 6pPKG.transfer_frame_5117 state capitol.jpg

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A crime victims rights bill has taken one step closer to becoming law.

Senate Bill 15, also known as 'Marsy's Law,' passed a House committee on Thursday.

It proposes amending the state constitution to give crime victims certain rights, including notification of court proceedings related to their case.

The bill passed the senate in February. It now heads to the full House for a vote.

