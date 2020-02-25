LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A proposed law that would provide constitutional rights to crime victims passes the Kentucky Senate.
"Marsy's Law," or Senate Bill 15, passed in a 31-6 vote Tuesday in Frankfort.
The bill would make a proposed amendment to the state constitution, which would give crime victims certain rights, including that they be notified of court proceedings to related to their case.
In 2018, 63% of Kentucky voters approved the law in a ballot measure, but the Kentucky Supreme Court deemed the question on the ballot was too vague and nullified voters' approval in a unanimous decision last July.
Sen. Whitney Westerfield, R-Crofton, reintroduced the amendment in Frankfort in January.
"I am grateful to my Senate colleagues who joined me today in overwhelmingly passing Marsy's Law for Kentucky — taking a stand on behalf of crime victims and advocates across the Commonwealth," Westerfield said in a press release Tuesday.
The bill will now go to the House for a vote.
