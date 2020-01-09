LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- "Marsy's Law" for Kentucky is taking another go at providing constitutional protections for crime victims.
In the fall of 2018, legislators and voters overwhelmingly supported "Marsy's Law." The constitutional amendment would have ensured crime victims know about and are present in court proceedings, preserving their rights in the state constitution.
It would have allowed them to have a voice throughout the process and to be made aware of any changes in their offender's status.
However, the Kentucky Supreme Court unanimously overturned "Marsy's Law" on a technicality, ruling that legislators should have placed the complete language of the proposed amendment on the ballot, rather than a brief summary. That has since been corrected.
Kentucky Sen. Whitney Westerfield reintroduced the plan Thursday in Frankfort.
Kentucky is one of only 15 states without such a law.
