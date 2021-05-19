LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Fox's hit show the Masked Singer is down to the final four contestants.
The show dropped off a special pinata packed with clues at WDRB before Wednesday night's episode.
Clue Items Included In The Piñata:
- Color Changing Mini Squeeze Balls
- Gobstoppers
- M&M’s
- Mini Planet Erasers
- Ring Pops
- Red Chess Pieces
- Pig Splat Balls
- Swirl Lollipops
- Jelly Belly Packs
Also inside was a golden egg that include a big hint about the identity of Cluedle Doo.
A piece of paper inside the golden egg reads:
"To help you unmask Cluedle Doo, Here's a hint from us to you. This celeb shares something major with our 40th President. All will be revealed in tonight's big event."
