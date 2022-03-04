LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Mayor Greg Fischer announced Friday that face masks are no longer required inside Louisville Metro buildings and vehicles.
In a news release, Fischer said the falling COVID-19 case numbers, coupled with rising vaccination rates, meant it was time to roll back some restrictions.
"We're making masks optional for people working and doing business in Metro Government facilities because the virus is declining in our community," Fischer said in a news release. "But make no mistake -- COVID-19 is still very present in our community and is still sending residents, mostly the unvaccinated, to hospitals. Our progress against COVID-19 wouldn't be possible without so many residents making the obvious choice to get a free and safe vaccine and boosters offering strong protection against serious illness from the virus."
There are, however, a few exceptions. Below are who still needs to wear a mask inside Metro buildings and vehicles:
- All employees working or entering healthcare settings, participating in home visits or interacting with the public during an emergency medical response must wear face coverings, including LMPD, EMS, Fire, Public Health and Wellness
- All Metro Corrections employees and anyone entering the LMDC facilities must wear face coverings
- All employees interacting with our homeless population must wear face coverings
More than 64% of Louisville residents have received at least two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.