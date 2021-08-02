LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Masks are now required for everyone visiting the Kentucky Exposition Center and that may include the Kentucky State Fair.
Officials at Kentucky Venues made the change to follow the Commonwealth of Kentucky's face covering policy. According to the website, all visitors entering the buildings and offices at the Expo Center are now required to wear a mask. And, all employees must wear a face covering when working inside common areas such as hallways.
The Expo Center is home to the Kentucky State Fair, which is scheduled to run Aug. 19 - Aug. 29. The website says it's possible that the same mask policy will be in effect for indoor exhibits.
Plans are going forward to have exhibitors, contests, the World Championship Horse Show, the Thrillway and nightly outdoor concerts for the run of the fair.
The 2020 Kentucky State Fair was closed to the general public because of the COVID-19 pandemic, meaning only those participating in livestock, equestrian and other competitions were allowed in, and there were no vendors or entertainers.
Related stories:
- Nightly free concert series returns to the 2021 Kentucky State Fair Aug. 19-29
- Early-bird tickets on sale through Aug. 5 for Kentucky State Fair
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.