LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentuckians will be required to wear cloth masks or face coverings in public starting May 11 as economic restrictions meant to limit the spread of COVID-19 are lifted, Gov. Andy Beshear said Monday.
"This is how, even when we are plateaued right now that we think that we will be on the decline, we can help to reduce the spread of this virus," Beshear said. "... We're also going to need people to wear these to the grocery store or other places that they're going out where there are other people."
During his daily Capitol news conference Monday, Beshear laid out plans to begin reopening sectors of Kentucky's economy starting May 11 and every week thereafter.
Beshear announced five additional deaths linked to COVID-19, with another probable, and 87 new novel coronavirus cases.
This report will be updated.
