LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Nonprofits are still finding a way to keep fundraisers going during the pandemic, turning walks into virtual events or staggering start times to keep people apart.
Clarity Solutions in Elizabethtown will host its annual 'Walk for Life' this weekend, with staggered starts during a three-hour window. Participants also will have to wear masks, but they'll celebrate at the finish line with pre-packaged food and drinks. Participants can also walk virtually.
Normally, hundreds of people walk together at the event, but a Clarity Solutions official said she is glad to be able to host the event at all, because it provides much needed support for its mission to provide resources to pregnant women.
"I'm so thankful that we were able to find a way to still do it and to keep people safe," said Maegan Bennett, director of Ministry Advancement. "The fundraising we do through this event is mission critical."
The walk will be from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at Freeman Lake Park.
