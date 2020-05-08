LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Masonic Homes Kentucky is making plans for window visitors at its Louisville campus this Mother's Day weekend.
One of the state's largest long-term care providers, Masonic said it's hoping to allow two individuals at a time, per resident, to visit its Frankfort Avenue facility between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Window visits will be monitored and limited to a max of 15 minutes.
"Windows will not be open; you must bring a mobile phone to talk to the resident/patient," Masonic Homes said in a news release. "... Any residents/patients in isolation will not be able to participate in window visits, but Mother’s Day deliveries will be permitted. If you need to schedule a Virtual Visit for these residents, please do so by contacting community Life Enrichment staff."
All visitors will be required to complete a Wellness and Travel screening before entering the campus, and each visitor must have a mask. Visitors will also have to maintain a 6-foot distance from residents.
Masonic officials said they are working out procedures for future visits. They ask for everyone to be patient with these new visitations.
To schedule a visit, call 502-340-2390 between 8 a.m. and 9 p.m.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.