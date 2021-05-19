LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Mass vaccination sites have played a major role in getting COVID-19 shots into as many arms as possible. But the large sites are now closing as health care providers shift from crowds to convenience.
Diana Williams got her second dose of the vaccine Thursday at Baptist Health Floyd's drive-through vaccination site in New Albany. She admitted it was a tough decision to get the shot in the first place.
“I didn't get it right away,” she said. “I was kind of apprehensive, and I just wasn't really sure that I wanted to do it until I l see how other people are doing.”
Fewer people like Williams are coming to mass vaccination sites. In fact, Baptist Health Floyd is closing its location on Friday after five months of operation.
“We're really just not able to operate as efficiently with only 100 or less appointments a day,” said Brian Cox, director of hospital operations.
Cardinal Stadium, Kentucky's largest mass vaccination site is shutting down next week.
“The Cardinal Stadium site was always going to be about a seven-week run to try and get as many people vaccinated as possible,” said Dr. Jason Smith, chief medical officer for U of L Health.
But business has been steadily dropping from a high of nearly 3,000 a day early on to less than 500 now.
The closing signals a shift in strategy from mass sites to making it more convenient to get the vaccine.
“I think that's really the next step we need to take is get this out into pediatricians offices and doctors’ offices and urgent cares and pharmacies,” Smith said.
The vaccine will soon be coming to shopping malls.
Norton Healthcare is holding a vaccination clinic Saturday at Oxmoor Center as part of a plan to increase access to the shot.
“That's what this is about: being accessible and meet people where they are,” said Craig Johnson, vice president of operations for the Norton Medical Group.
Mobile vaccination clinics are also beginning to move around Kentucky and Indiana. Health officials said there is still a lot of work to be done. Only about a third of eligible Louisville residents have gotten the vaccine.
“Definitely frustrated,” said Dr. Sarah Moyer, director of Louisville Metro Public Health and Wellness. “I mean, we have plenty of vaccine available.”
The challenge is getting the vaccine out to the community
“There's plenty of places still within this city to get the vaccine,” Smith said.
He said the next month will be critical, and if vaccination rates do not improve over the summer, it could be a “rough fall.”
“I think if we are still sitting in the situation we are in once school restarts, and we start to get into fall, and people start moving indoors, we're going to see another big hit from the pandemic,” Smith said. “That group of people that have not gotten a vaccine are going to start to get the disease in a much more rapid and aggressive fashion, because now, we’re dealing with the variants.”
