LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The home of the University of Kentucky football team has been transformed into a mass vaccination site.
UK Healthcare began giving COVID-19 shots Tuesday inside Kroger Field in Lexington.
When the public arrives at the site, they have to go through barriers covered by tents outside before walking inside the stadium into a room to receive the vaccine.
One teacher who got her shot Tuesday said she usually comes to the stadium for game day.
"So much of the things getting in and out are the same, but just how well they structured this whole setup is wonderful," Saralyn Kingsolver said.
"The excitement is the same though. I'm probably just as excited to get my vaccine today as I am for a UK win."
The vaccine is currently only available for people in phases 1A and 1B by appointment.
