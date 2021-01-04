CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- Clark County Health Officer Dr. Eric Yazel says a mass COVID-19 vaccination site will soon open in Clark County.
Yazel said the Clark County Health Department will run the site, which sits a 748 East Lewis and Clark Parkway, as soon as a vaccine shipment arrives.
"I think we'll see some come next week, Monday or Tuesday of next week is what we're being told," said Yazel. "What we don't know is how much we'll receive on those days, but yes, I do anticipate we'll be doing some vaccinations at that site next week."
Yazel had hoped that as soon as those doses arrived, the health department could start vaccinating members of the general public, especially those at high risk. However, after a meeting with the state late Monday afternoon, Yazel said he was told the site will only be open to first responders and healthcare workers for now.
He's hoping to get as many vaccine doses as possible. He said the health department will be receiving the Moderna vaccine because it is unable to store the Pfizer vaccine.
"I want to be annoying to the state like every single day like, 'Hey, I need more, I need more,'" said Yazel.
Yazel said the state is holding a training this week on how the vaccine process will work. He said it's still unclear when other people will be able to get vaccinated.
"I'm getting inundated with questions of, 'When can I go, when can I go?' And I get it, I'd be asking too, but unfortunately, I don't know exactly what that will look like until we get in there and do that training," he said. "We'll be sure to relay that the minute it's available. Trust me I want to get this thing up and running as soon as possible."
Yazel said as soon as the state allows it and if there is enough vaccine supply, the Clark County Health Department could be vaccinating up to 1,000 people each day from this site.
The site's opening date is dependent on a shipment arrival.
