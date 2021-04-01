LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There are no elections scheduled in Kentucky this year, but when voters do return to the polls in 2022, there will be more options.
Lawmakers this week passed a sweeping law making the first major changes to Kentucky’s election law in more than a century.
“This is the biggest overhaul of our election code since 1891,” Secretary of State Michael Adams said. “That was literally the horse and buggy era.”
Adams said the changes are one bright spot resulting from the coronavirus pandemic, and the bill would make permanent some of the emergency measures put in place last year.
“We did some things differently in order to ensure public safety, and we actually learned, 'Hey, these actually are better ways to run an election,'” Adams said.
The bill allows for three days of in-person, early voting, including the Saturday before an election. It also allows counties to set up at least one voting super-center where anyone can vote regardless of where in the county they live.
“We're not going to close all the precincts,” Adams said. “This is about adding on a place for anyone to go vote.”
Adams said the bill does allow counties to make a request to the state Board of Elections to consolidate some precincts.
The online portal to request absentee ballots would also remain, but the bill does not continue expanded mail-in voting.
Adams said the issue is cost.
“Absentee balloting costs, per ballot, twice as much as in-person voting does,” he said.
Since there are no scheduled elections in Kentucky this year, county clerks will have a year to prepare for the changes. Jefferson County Clerk Bobbie Holsclaw said the local bipartisan election board will decide the number of voting super-centers there may be in Louisville.
“We will have at least one," she said. "I might like to say maybe more than one."
One big question mark about the changes is the price tag for county clerks.
“It was extremely expensive last time, and that's where Metro Council also has to play a part in it, because they approve those budgets,” Holsclaw said.
Adams said there should not be a substantial increase in the cost and, if so, he will ask the General Assembly to help.
The bill received overwhelming bipartisan support, passing the Senate, 33-3, and the House, 91-3. That is important, Adams said, since some other states are being accused of trying to limit voter access.
“Other states are looking to us as a model of success,” he said.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.