LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- No injuries were reported after a fire destroyed a vacant apartment building and damaged three others in west Louisville Monday night.
According to Maj. Bobby Cooper with the Louisville Fire Department, crews were sent to the fire in the 2200 block of W. Market around 11:30 p.m. When firefighters arrived at the scene three minutes later, they found the two-story building engulfed in flames.
Cooper says the flames spread to two other buildings on the west side, and another residence located close to the east side of the fire. There were people inside one of the buildings, but everyone had gotten out safely before fire crews arrived.
After the building collapsed, firefighters took a defensive position, and began searching for people in other buildings.
It took 30 firefighters about a half-hour to get the fire under control, but the main building is considered a total loss, and the buildings to the west sustained significant damage, Cooper said. The adjacent residence to the east was moderately damaged.
Cooper said arson investigators are working to determine the cause.
