ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- A massive fire at the Kentucky Cardinal Inn motel in Elizabethtown left heavy damage to the building.
Elizabethtown Fire's Deputy Chief Everett Roberts said the initial 911 call came in at 12:43 p.m. Tuesday. Firefighters arrived at the scene on East Dixie Avenue four minutes later.
After three hours, firefighters had not declared the fire under control. Roberts said the fire was difficult to put out.
“This side of town, we have poor water pressure, so we are kind of limited on what we can do with our hose lines, master streams," he said.
Fire crews arrived to find thick black smoke and flames that had spread through the majority of the building, according to Elizabethtown Police spokesman Officer John Thomas. He said the building will likely be a "total loss."
The motel has some residents who live there long-term. No one was injured, and firefighters said residents living at the motel made it out safely because of smoke detectors.
The American Red Cross is helping 25 to 30 people displaced by the fire find a place to stay.
The cause of the fire and where it started are still under investigation. But officials said flames spread through the first and second floors of the motel and into the walls of the building.
Firefighters will likely be at the scene well into the evening.
