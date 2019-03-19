ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- Firefighters from the Elizabethtown Fire Department are at the scene of a fire at the Kentucky Cardinal Inn motel, located in the 600 block of East Dixie Avenue.
This area is near Interstate 65. Officials tell WDRB that there were no injuries reported. The American Red Cross is on the scene to help people displaced by the fire.
Elizabethtown Fire's Deputy Chief says the initial 911 call came in at 12:43 p.m., firefighters arrived at the scene four minutes later.
Officials say flames spread throughout the first and second floors of the motel and between the walls of the building.
WDRB has a crew at the scene. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
