LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An event this week will provide mothers across Louisville with maternity resources.

The Chocolate Milk March is being put on by the Louisville Coalition for Black Maternal Health as part of Black Breastfeeding Week.

It's being held on Sunday from 2 to 5:30 p.m. at the Norton Healthcare Sports and Learning Center on West Muhammad Ali Boulevard in the Russell neighborhood.

There will be vendors, resources for mothers, free food and a 3K walk and run to raise awareness, along with fundraising for scholarships that support education Black lactation professionals.

