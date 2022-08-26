Capri Isidoro, of Ellicott City, Md., looks at her one-month-old baby Charlotte, Monday, May 23, 2022, in Columbia, Md., during a lactation consultation. Charlotte was delivered via emergency c-section and given formula by hospital staff. Isidoro has been having trouble with breastfeeding and has been searching for a formula that her daughter can tolerate well. "If all things were equal I would feed her with formula and breastmilk," says Isidoro, "but the formula shortage is so scary. I worry I won't be able to feed my child." (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)