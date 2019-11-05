LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Both candidates running for the office of Kentucky governor were at the polls bright and early Tuesday morning, to cast their own ballots.
Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin and Attorney General Andy Beshear -- both of whom are vying for the governorship of Kentucky -- arrived with their families.
Beshear made nearly 40 stops in six days during a bus tour around the state.
Bevin also completed a bus tour and finished his campaign at a rally with President Donald Trump in Lexington Monday night.
"This race is not about who's in the White House," Beshear said. "It's about what's going on in your house. It's about the fact that the governor can't affect federal policy, but a governor can certainly impact public education, pensions, healthcare and jobs: four issues that Matt Bevin has been wrong on, and we're going to do a lot of right."
Bevin pointed to the cultural and philosophical divide between the two parties.
"I will say this: it's never been more clear," Bevin said. "You've never had a starker contrast in the history of Kentucky. And people on both sides will know this to be true: You've never had a more conservative slate on one side, a more liberal slate on the other."
Polls are open until 6 p.m. on Tuesday.
