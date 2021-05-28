LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The first protests demanding justice for Breonna Taylor happened one year ago today, on May 28, 2020.
Taylor was killed in a police raid in March 2020.
People took to the streets after the city released 911 calls from her boyfriend, in which a tearful Kenneth Walker called police to say someone broke into the apartment and shot Taylor.
Seven people were shot during the first night of protests downtown.
The protests stretched over a few months. Most were peaceful, but some were violent and destructive.
Many downtown businesses boarded up their windows and shut down.
Later in the summer, protesters also called for justice for David McAtee, who was shot and killed by a National Guard member in June.
