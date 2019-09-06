LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Metro government is making a major commitment toward getting Louisville's homeless off the streets.
Mayor Greg Fischer announced Friday that the city will allocate $1 million of the year's operating budget to initiatives addressing the needs of homeless individuals and families throughout the city.
The initiatives were selected in collaboration with the Coalition for the Homeless and a University of Louisville study titled "Solving Street Homelessness in Louisville, Kentucky." They range from opening more low-barrier shelters at St. Vincent de Paul, Wayside Christian Mission and the Healing Place to furthering outreach programs that connect those living on the streets to behavioral and mental health counseling, drug and alcohol addiction assessments and counseling and legal advice.
The funding will also help bolster rehousing services and an emergency family shelter provided by Volunteers of America and will help expand a storage service that provides individuals a place to store their belongings when going into shelter.
"There is no one-size-fits-all solution," Fischer said. "We have to help our homeless population deal with and overcome their challenges one person at a time. That's what a compassionate city does."
"In a time when we really are facing tremendous budget challenges, we make this commitment to everybody here, to everyone on the streets, that we are going to try to do as well as we can," added Eric Friedlander, the chairman of Fischer's Homeless Encampment Task Force and a member of the Metro Office of Resilience and Community Services.
The plan follows eight recommendations laid out in a recent study by the University of Louisville, which will evaluate the effectiveness of the individual programs within the initiative.
