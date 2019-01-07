LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A dozen Metro Council members, along with Mayor Greg Fischer, were sworn in Monday morning at Metro Hall.
All of the elected officials were voted into office during the November elections.
Following Monday's ceremony, they begin their official first day on the job.
University of Louisville president Neeli Bendapudi led the ceremony.
Mayor Fischer was sworn in for his third term as Louisville mayor.
"Many people have asked me, 'Why did you want to be mayor for another four years?'" Fischer said. "The most basic answer is because this is my home. And my parents taught me it's not enough just to love your home. You have to work for it. And sometimes you have to fight for it, so it can be a better place for everyone."
Of the dozen Metro Council members taking the oath, some, like David Yates and Kevin Kramer, are in consecutive terms.
But there are also newcomers like Nicole George who will take over District 21, which experienced scandals with its past two councilmen Dan Johnson and Vitalis Lanshima.
During the ceremony, a packed house filled the Metro Hall Rotunda where Mayor Fischer says he is eager to continue his work as mayor and do even more to make Louisville a prosperous and inclusive city.
Among those in attendance were Mayor Fischer's family, LMPD Chief Steve Conrad, and many Jefferson County elected officials.
The metro council now has 19 Democrats and 7 Republicans seated.
