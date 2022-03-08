LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Tuesday is International Women's Day, and the mayor of Charlestown made it official in her town.
March is Women's History Month, so Mayor Treva Hodges proclaimed March 8 as "Women's Day in the City of Charlestown" to honor women who worked at the Indiana Army Ammunition Plant during World War II.
Many went on to — and continue to — serve in education, medicine, religion and government. Officials said they continue to inspire new generations of young women to make their own accomplishments.
"In my younger days, having these people step up and help raise four children when your father passes away, your mom goes out into the workforce and she hadn't worked and these ladies ... some brought meals to us, some took me to dance lessons so I could continue my dance lessons," said Ruthie Jackson, president of Charlestown City Council.
The proclamation reads "Women's history is not only world history, or American history, but it is an essential part of Charlestown's history ... Celebrating the contributions of women and girls, be it social, economic, spiritual, and cultural, should continue to inspire generations to come."
Hodges said elevating the status of women and girls is a matter of justice and equity "and inspires us all to view women and girls as essential members of a prosperous city."
