LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- On Sunday, Jan. 1, when Craig Greenberg takes office as Louisville's first new mayor in 12 years, he will face a host of challenges. Among them are crime, housing and transportation.
The mayor-elect spoke to WDRB's Dalton Godbey exclusively on Friday about the work he's doing now to find answers for the city.
Greenberg says he plans to prioritize public safety when he launches his administration and moves into Metro Hall -- and he plans to move forward by earning the public's trust.
"[I've] learned a lot about more of the departments within city government to understand what’s working well, where the challenges are, where we can provide some assistance to make city government work even better for our entire city,” Greenberg said.
Greenberg's leadership team, consists of multiple former council members. Barbra Sexton-Smith, David James and Nicole George will all serve as deputy mayors. Kiesha Dorsey will act as deputy chief of staff.
The administration is working to find answers for the challenges facing Louisville.
2022 again saw homicide numbers into the triple digits, with Louisville families begging for answers to a crime problem that has taken over the city.
Greenberg says he plans to tackle the problem as soon as he assumes office.
"You will start to see action immediately," he said. "You will start to see our administration, our police department working with community organizations, doing a lot of community outreach, continuing to do more than just policing to make Louisville a safer city. That's the only way. The long term solution is reducing the amount of poverty in this community, which too often leads to lives of crime.”
Greenberg has appointed Jacqueline Gwinn-Villaroel as the interim police chief and remains tight-lipped about who the permanent chief will be.
"People have reached out to express an interest in that, but I think it's important for the community that all of us go into this with an open mind," he said, adding that, "after what we’ve experienced collectively, as a community these past several years, I think this search is an important part of moving forward. So, there’s no predetermined outcome for the search.”
Among public safety concerns, is uncertainty about the landscape of downtown.
"I want thousands of more people living downtown," Greenberg said. "I want more greenspace. I want services that people expect in their neighborhood also to be present downtown. We have so much property in downtown that can be used."
"People will see meaningful progress continue here in downtown so it is a vibrant, thriving, safe, clean environment that people want to be in,” he added.
But many who have been critical of outgoing Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer's administration are not convinced. Some argue that a Greenberg administration will simply be more of the same. Greenberg disagrees and asks for trust.
"I think people are going to be pleasantly surprised by what they see by the progress we can make in the short term, and over the long term, by our desire to work with people from across the entire city by our desire to work with people from across the entire city regardless of their background, regardless of their political affiliation, regardless of their lived experience. They have a role to play in working with us to move Louisville in a new direction.”" Greenberg said.
The mayor-elect believes the city will change for the better when his first term comes to an end.
“I think people in four years will see very tangible change from where we are today as a community,” he said.
Greenberg's inauguration ceremony is scheduled for Monday, Jan. 2.
