LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville's incoming mayor will soon begin the search for the city's next police chief.
Mayor-elect Craig Greenberg announced Monday that Louisville Metro Police Chief Erika Shields will resign at the end of Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer's term.
Shields issued a statement shortly after the announcement, in which she expressed her thanks for the opportunity to serve.
"I am honored to have led the dedicated and talented officers of the Louisville Metro Police Department during a time of unprecedented change in policing here and across the country," she wrote. "Thank you to Mayor Greg Fischer for his trust in me and my team. I am proud to have served this Department as it worked to implement more than 150 reform efforts, a police salary increase to attract and retain the best and brightest, and, most importantly, a reduction in violent crime. I look forward to continuing my service to the Department through the remainder of the Fischer Administration."
While an interim police chief will be named before he takes office, Greenberg's administration will begin the search for a permanent chief.
Though the incoming mayor said he hasn't yet met with any candidates and doesn't have a list, a checklist created by his campaign outlines 23 goals for making the city safer and provides some insight into what he wants for the future of the city's police department.
The list divides goals into four ideals:
- Stop the violence
- Fully staff and fund a community-oriented police force
- Address root causes of crime
- Build safer, cleaner and healthier community spaces.
At the top of the checklist, Greenberg says "Transparency and accountability starts with me," and that "As mayor, I expect you to hold me accountable."
In his public safety plan, called "All In," Greenberg said he planned to fully staff LMPD and "focus on recruiting and retaining a more diverse corps of officers to better reflect the communities they serve and build trust and cooperation between the police and the neighborhoods they serve."
Shields was the first woman to serve as LMPD's permanent police chief when she took office on Jan. 19, 2021. She came to Louisville after resigning from her role as the chief of Atlanta's police department in June 2019, after the fatal shooting of Rayshard Brooks, a Black man whom police shot and killed during a struggle in a Wendy's parking lot.
Whoever replaces Shields will be Louisville's fifth police chief in about two-and-a-half years. Chief Steve Conrad was fired in June 2020 after the first weekend of demonstrations related to the police killing of Breonna Taylor.
Robert Schroder was named interim chief and retired in October 2020, bringing in Col. Yvette Gentry out of retirement to lead the police department until January 2021, when Shields took the reigns as chief.
In a written statement Monday afternoon, Fischer thanked Shields, saying he was "deeply appreciative" of her service. In a Tweet, the outgoing mayor said she came to Louisville and led an LMPD focused on reform and violent crime reduction, pointing to homicides being down 14% and shootings down 30% after two years of record-breaking violence in the city.
