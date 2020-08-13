LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said a backlog in the testing process may explain why Louisville reported high numbers of new COVID-19 cases this week.
Louisville reported 519 new cases Wednesday, the highest number of coronavirus cases in a single day since the pandemic began.
"We never want to break any kind of record — believe me — when we have any kind of number we're reporting," Fischer said. "But anytime I see a new high in terms of cases, it is alarming."
Fischer said he believes that number seems worse than it is because of the testing backlog. He said most of the recently reported cases were confirmed through tests at the end of July and the beginning of August, but that data came in Wednesday in one big chunk.
Fischer said a lot of the virus victims have probably already recovered and that this shows a serious problem with the testing process.
